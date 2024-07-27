Plane Crash Kills 7, Including Gospel Hall of Famers

Three members of the Nelons, a Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame quartet and the chairman of the board overseeing the Georgia Department of Corrections, were among seven people killed in a plane crash in Wyoming, according to a statement by a group member who was not aboard the aircraft. The Nelons co-founder, Kelly Nelon Clark; her husband, Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler, died in the crash Friday afternoon, according to a statement from another daughter, Autumn Nelon Streetman. She is the fourth member of the Georgia-based quartet, the AP reports.

"We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days." Nelon Streetman said. Also killed were Nelon Kistler's husband, Nathan Kistler; family friend Melodi Hodges, and Larry and Melissa Haynie, according to Nelon Streetman. There were no survivors. The group was traveling to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, according to a statement from the sponsor of the cruise that features numerous gospel singers and groups. Gaither Music Group said that Hodges was an assistant for the band and that Larry Haynie was pilot of the aircraft and Melissa Haynie was his wife. Larry Haynie was chairman of the Georgia Board of Corrections, and was remembered for "a career of valued public service," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

The aircraft was identified as a single-engine turboprop Pilatus PC-12/47E, per the AP. The crash occurred about 1pm in Campbell County, about 250 miles north of Cheyenne, officials said. National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Keith Holloway said Saturday that preliminary information indicated the plane crashed following an "auto pilot issue during flight" and that investigators were headed to the site. A preliminary report is expected in about 30 days, he said, while a final report with the probable cause of the crash could take up to two years to complete. The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and were winners of 10 GMA Dove Awards, including multiple song of the year and album of the year awards.