Erin Brockovich: Consider 'Forever Chemicals' as You Vote

Erin Brockovich's fight isn't over. In an op-ed for the New York Times, the consumer advocate and environmental activist makes the case that voters should contemplate how protected they want to be from "forever chemicals" when they cast their ballot in November. "People like to talk about the risks of federal oversight and regulations. But without those basic guardrails in place, large companies get to do whatever they want, and hard-working Americans get sick," she writes. Brockovich takes particular issues with the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn the 40-year-old Chevron precedent, which "should wake us up to how truly alone we are when it comes to environmental health protections."
The ruling gives federal judges the last word on how laws like the Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act should be applied. "This weakens the ability of regulatory agencies to do their jobs protecting the public's health from problems such as PFAS," she writes. "Future pollution cases could meander through the federal court system for years while drinking water remains contaminated." While she lambasts Democrats for some of their environmental shortcomings (like their reaction to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine) and laments the bipartisan support the EPA had but lost decades ago, she makes her own view clear: "If Donald Trump wins in November, things could go from bad to worse." (Read the full op-ed here.)