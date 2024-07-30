Erin Brockovich: Consider 'Forever Chemicals' as You Vote

Erin Brockovich's fight isn't over. In an op-ed for the New York Times, the consumer advocate and environmental activist makes the case that voters should contemplate how protected they want to be from "forever chemicals" when they cast their ballot in November. "People like to talk about the risks of federal oversight and regulations. But without those basic guardrails in place, large companies get to do whatever they want, and hard-working Americans get sick," she writes. Brockovich takes particular issues with the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn the 40-year-old Chevron precedent, which "should wake us up to how truly alone we are when it comes to environmental health protections."