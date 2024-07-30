Trump Claims Harris 'Doesn't Like Jewish People'

He says 'Yeah' when radio host calls second gentleman Doug Emhoff a 'crappy Jew'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 30, 2024 5:52 PM CDT
Trump: Harris 'Doesn't Like Jewish People'
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff wave as they leave after a reception to celebrate the Jewish new year in the East Room of the White House, Sept. 30, 2022.   (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

In an interview Tuesday, Donald Trump claimed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is married to a Jewish man, "doesn't like Jewish people" and seemed to agree with a radio host who called second gentleman Doug Emhoff "a crappy Jew."

  • In the interview on WABC radio. Trump claimed Harris looked uncomfortable while meeting last week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the AP reports."You can see the disdain," he said, adding, "No. 1, she doesn't like Israel. No. 2, she doesn't like Jewish people. You know it, I know it and everybody knows it and nobody wants to say."

  • In the interview, Trump repeated past comments lashing out at Jewish voters who back Democrats, saying anyone who does "should have their head examined" and "if you're Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you're a fool, an absolute fool. They have let Jewish people down since Obama at a level that nobody could believe."
  • The interview host, Sid Rosenberg, then mentioned Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and said, "He's Jewish like Bernie Sanders is Jewish. Are you kidding me?" "Yeah," Trump said. "He's a crappy Jew," Rosenberg said. "Yeah," Trump said again. Emhoff's office declined to comment Tuesday.
  • "America is better than the fear, hate, and despicable insults of Donald Trump," said James Singer, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign. "Vice President Harris believes Americans want a president who unites our country instead of divides it, uses the power of the presidency to help families instead of hurt them, and has a vision for our future, instead of taking us backwards."
(More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X