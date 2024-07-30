Trump Claims Harris 'Doesn't Like Jewish People'

In an interview Tuesday, Donald Trump claimed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is married to a Jewish man, "doesn't like Jewish people" and seemed to agree with a radio host who called second gentleman Doug Emhoff "a crappy Jew."
- In the interview on WABC radio. Trump claimed Harris looked uncomfortable while meeting last week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the AP reports."You can see the disdain," he said, adding, "No. 1, she doesn't like Israel. No. 2, she doesn't like Jewish people. You know it, I know it and everybody knows it and nobody wants to say."