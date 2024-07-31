Officials Demand Answers in Shooting of National Park Elk

Hunting of any kind is forbidden within California's Redwood National Park. That's why officials are eager to learn the identies of suspected poachers who shot and killed four elk in the park this month. The elk were discovered July 21 near the Williams Ridge area along Bald Hills Road, per CBS News. They'd been killed with lead shot, though no meat was taken, according to the National Park Service. Park rangers and wardens from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife are now appealing for the public's help tracing those responsible.