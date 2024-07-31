Officials Demand Answers in Shooting of National Park Elk

NPS seeking tips after 4 elk were killed with lead shot on federal land in California
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 31, 2024 12:50 PM CDT
Officials Demand Answers in Shooting of National Park Elk
The bodies of two elk, found shot dead in Redwood National Park.   (National Park Service)

Hunting of any kind is forbidden within California's Redwood National Park. That's why officials are eager to learn the identies of suspected poachers who shot and killed four elk in the park this month. The elk were discovered July 21 near the Williams Ridge area along Bald Hills Road, per CBS News. They'd been killed with lead shot, though no meat was taken, according to the National Park Service. Park rangers and wardens from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife are now appealing for the public's help tracing those responsible.

Most elk in the national park are Roosevelt elk, a subspecies brought back from the brink of extinction thanks to conservation efforts, CBS reports. "Park rangers are committed to protecting these amazing animals and urge the public to help them in this effort," the NPS said. Officials also noted "ingestion of lead ammunition is the single largest threat to free-flying California condors." The endangered scavengers were only reintroduced to the region two years ago, per ABC News. (More National Park Service stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X