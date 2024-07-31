Federal Reserve Keeps Key Rate Unchanged

The Federal Reserve has held its key interest rate steady at a 23-year high for a year—and while it decided again on Wednesday to keep it unchanged, it signaled that a cut could be on the way soon. Fed-watchers weren't expecting a rate cut Wednesday, but they were looking for signs that the central bank plans to deliver a cut at its next meeting, in September, USA Today reports. In a post-meeting statement, the Fed said "the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals continue to move into better balance," per CNBC. "Inflation has eased over the past year but remains somewhat elevated."