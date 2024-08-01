Mounties Say They Thwarted Toronto Terror Plot

Police in Canada say they thwarted a planned terrorist attack in the country's biggest city. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday that a father and son arrested at a hotel on Sunday were in the "advanced stages" of planning a "violent, serious attack" in Toronto on behalf of ISIS, the BBC reports. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, face nine terrorism-related charges including "conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit or at the direction of a terrorist group," reports the CBC .

Sources tell Global News that the father and son, who are both Canadian citizens and Toronto residents, filmed themselves holding weapons in front of an ISIS flag. The RCMP said an axe and a machete were seized when the men were arrested. Asked about what kind of attack they were planning, RCMP Supt. James Parr said, "We're pretty confident how close they were to moving from simply having those tools and then moving on to actioning that threat."

The RCMP said that while they couldn't disclose some details of the case because of a publication ban, they believe there is no further threat to the public. According to court documents, the father also faces a charge of aggravated assault for the benefit of ISIS somewhere outside of Canada in 2015, the BBC reports. According to Global News' sources, he was seen dismembering a prisoner with a sword in an ISIS propaganda video. (More Canada stories.)