Inquiry Blames Israel's 'Serious Failures' for Attack on Aid Convoy

The Israeli military's attack on an aid convoy in Gaza in April that killed seven people was the result of serious failures of defense procedures, mistaken identification, and errors in decision-making, according to an Australian investigation that was made public Friday. Australia initiated the investigation to examine Tel Aviv's response to the widely condemned Israeli Defense Forces' drone strikes on three World Central Kitchen vehicles on April 1, the AP reports. Australian Zomi Frankcom, three of her aid worker colleagues, and three British personal security staff died in the attack.