What India's Operation Sindoor Signifies

India and Pakistan have so far managed "to avoid a descent into full-blown conflict," but the nuclear-armed countries who both lay claim to the region of Kashmir were tip-toeing around it Wednesday, per the Wall Street Journal, following what Pakistan's president said was "an act of war." The latest:



Operation Sindoor: India on Wednesday said it had carried out "non-escalatory" retaliatory strikes on nine "terrorist infrastructure" sites, including training camps, in Pakistan and the Pakistan-controlled area of Kashmir. The country said it chose to act based on intelligence that additional attacks, like the one that killed 26 people in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir last month, were on the horizon.

India on Wednesday said it had carried out "non-escalatory" retaliatory strikes on nine "terrorist infrastructure" sites, including training camps, in Pakistan and the Pakistan-controlled area of Kashmir. The country said it chose to act based on intelligence that additional attacks, like the one that killed 26 people in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir last month, were on the horizon. Killing the killers? India claims Pakistan was behind the April 22 attack, which Islamabad denies. "We killed only those who killed our innocents," said India's defense minister, Rajnath Singh, per the Guardian. "We have shown sensitivity by ensuring that no civilian population was affected in the slightest," he added, per Reuters.