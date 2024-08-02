Captured Cartel Kingpin Is 'Last of a Breed'

With the circumstances of his capture still unclear, Sinaloa cartel co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada appeared in a Texas court Thursday. The 76-year-old Mexican citizen pleaded not guilty to all federal charges against him last week and is being held without bond. Reuters reports that Zambada was in a wheelchair and wore a navy sweatshirt that read "carpe diem"—"seize the day"—during Thursday's brief hearing in El Paso. US District Judge Kathleen Cardone said the next status conference hearing will be on Sept. 9.