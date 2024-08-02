Harris Brought in a Pretty Penny in July

VP's campaign raised $310M in July, 'the best grassroots fundraising month in presidential history'
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 2, 2024 6:31 AM CDT
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a eulogy for US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Thursday in Houston.   (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Since President Biden dropped his reelection run last month, Vice President Kamala Harris has proven herself to be a fundraising behemoth. The Harris presidential campaign on Thursday announced a July fundraising haul of $310 million—"the best grassroots fundraising month in presidential history," her campaign says, per the Hill. This haul includes money that had amassed previously for the Biden campaign, as well as the $200 million Harris raised in the week after she announced she was running. More:

  • Small donors: About 94% of donations in July to Harris were under $200, according to her campaign. Two-thirds of the donations came from 2 million first-time donors.

  • Team Harris: "The tremendous outpouring of support we've seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November," Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Harris for President campaign manager, said in a statement, per NPR. She adds, per the AP: "Our money is going to the work that wins close elections."
  • Team Trump: The former president raised $139 million in July, up from $112 million in June. His May fundraising figure reached $141 million—the same month he was convicted in his hush-money trial. "These numbers reflect continued momentum with donors at every level and provide the resources for the final 96 days until victory November 5," his campaign said.
  • Comparison: Harris now has a campaign chest of $377 million, while Trump has $327 million on hand.
