Since President Biden dropped his reelection run last month, Vice President Kamala Harris has proven herself to be a fundraising behemoth. The Harris presidential campaign on Thursday announced a July fundraising haul of $310 million—"the best grassroots fundraising month in presidential history," her campaign says, per the Hill. This haul includes money that had amassed previously for the Biden campaign, as well as the $200 million Harris raised in the week after she announced she was running. More:

Small donors: About 94% of donations in July to Harris were under $200, according to her campaign. Two-thirds of the donations came from 2 million first-time donors.