Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris clinched the Democratic nomination on Friday, reports Politico. The Democratic National Committee said Harris has secured the necessary number of delegates in voting that began on Thursday. The formal announcement won't come until voting wraps up on Monday, per NBC News.

"I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting process is closed, but I'm happy to know we have enough delegates to secure the nomination," Harris said on a call with supporters during which DNC chief Jaime Harrison made the announcement.

Harris will be the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent picked to lead a major-party ticket, notes the New York Times.