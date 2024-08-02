Politics / Kamala Harris 2024 Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Nomination Vice president secures magic number of delegates ahead of convention By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Aug 2, 2024 12:51 PM CDT Copied Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Vice President Kamala Harris clinched the Democratic nomination on Friday, reports Politico. The Democratic National Committee said Harris has secured the necessary number of delegates in voting that began on Thursday. The formal announcement won't come until voting wraps up on Monday, per NBC News. "I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting process is closed, but I'm happy to know we have enough delegates to secure the nomination," Harris said on a call with supporters during which DNC chief Jaime Harrison made the announcement. Harris will be the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent picked to lead a major-party ticket, notes the New York Times. (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error