Bill & Ted Stars Head to Broadway

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are teaming up yet again, though not as beloved "dudes" Bill and Ted. In what will mark Reeves' Broadway debut, the most excellent actors will instead play Estragon and Vladimir in a production of Waiting for Godot to arrive on Broadway in the fall of 2025, per Entertainment Weekly . "We're incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays," the pair says in a statement. Reeves will play Estragon, while Winter will play fellow tramp Vladimir.

The duo have quite a history together, having appeared in 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey and 2020's Bill & Ted Face the Music, per Variety. Asked last year about his fondest memory from the 1989 movie, Reeves had a simple response: "Friendship and acting with Alex Winter," per Entertainment Weekly. It was Reeves who brought up the idea of working with Winter again, Lloyd tells the New York Times. "It was a no-brainer that this needed to be done," says the director.

The actors' "instant chemistry," "friendship," and "shared sense of humor" will be "very beneficial" to the theater production, a two-part tragicomedy, Lloyd continues. It's a "very deeply complex" but "also a very funny play," in which the two main characters discuss questions big and small as they await the arrival of the mysterious Godot, who never materializes. "Those characters take solace in their companionship as they stumble toward the void," adds Lloyd. "That's going to be the central thesis of the production, with Keanu and Alex's own friendship." (More Keanu Reeves stories.)