Simone Biles Appears to Tweak Trump

Donald Trump has referred to "Black jobs" a couple of times during his 2024 presidential campaign, remarks that have brought him criticism and apparently caught the attention of Simone Biles. After winning her sixth Olympic gold medal the day before, the most-decorated US gymnast of all time owned Trump's comment in a post on Friday, the New York Times reports. "I love my black job," Biles wrote on X .

Biles' affirmation was made in response to a post shared by singer Ricky Davila, per USA Today, that said, "Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job." The post included photos of Biles wearing a medal and a GOAT necklace at the Paris Games. Trump used his term during his debate against President Biden and defined it Wednesday when asked at a conference of Black journalists by saying, "A Black job is anybody who has a job." He has used the wording in claiming people in the country illegally are taking certain jobs from Americans.

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, addressed Biles' withdrawal from the Olympic team to focus on her mental health in 2021, per the Hill. The Republican senator said then he found it odd "that we've tried to turn a very tragic moment, Simone Biles quitting the Olympic team, into this act of heroism." Biles had received praise and criticism at the time for deciding she couldn't compete. (More Simone Biles stories.)