Park Fire Becomes California's 4th Largest Ever

California is dealing with 15 active wildfires, officials said Friday, one of which has become the fourth largest in state history. The Park Fire is at 399,437 acres and is only about one-fourth contained, the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported. The blaze has destroyed hundreds of structures, per CBS News . The Park Fire is affecting "a variety of vegetation and ecosystems," officials said. By Tuesday, Cal Fire said in an online post, fires had burned 751,327 acres throughout the state.

"This year's wildfire activity is 2,816% higher than last year, 29 times the amount of acreage burned," the post said. The five-year average for the period is 4,416 fires and 140,996 acres, per CBS. Evacuations are in effect for several counties, per KXTV, and the weather forecast for the weekend increased concerns. "Expected higher temperatures, lower humidity, and strong winds could lead to extreme fire behavior and cause the fire to grow in multiple directions," Cal Fire said. A 42-year-old man has been charged with starting the Park Fire when he pushed a burning car into a ravine. (More California wildfires stories.)