It is, the Chicago Tribune notes, a "funk for the ages." The reference is to the Chicago White Sox, who managed to lose their 20th straight game on Sunday to fall 60 games under .500. The team isn't just bad—it has the potential to be the worst team in the modern era.

36 years: With Sunday's 13-7 loss to Minnesota, the White Sox became only the seventh team since 1901 to lose 20 in a row, per the Athletic. This is now the longest losing streak since the Baltimore Orioles lost 21 in 1988.