China Wants Pets More Than Kids, Apparently

Having kids in China seems to be less alluring than having fur babies, according to new data from Goldman Sachs. The investment bank estimates that by 2030 the nation's urban pet population will be nearly double that of kids under the age of 4, per the Financial Times. "We expect to see stronger momentum in pet ownership amid a relatively weaker birth rate outlook ... from the younger generation," Goldman Sachs analyst Valerie Zhou writes.

The numbers: In 2017, China boasted 90 million kids 4 and under, while cats and dogs numbered about 40 million, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. This year, the pets number is expected to catch up to the kids number of 58 million, and by 2030, the pets-to-young-kids comparison is set to be 70 million to less than 40 million. The report forecasts cat ownership to whip past that of dogs, as cats generally don't need as much space.