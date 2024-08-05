After 20 Years, Fugitive Found Working as Cop

A fugitive wanted by law enforcement in the US for 20 years was working in law enforcement in Mexico when he was finally tracked down. Antonio "El Diablo" Riano was sought in connection with the 2004 killing of 25-year-old Benjamin Becarro in Hamilton, Ohio, CBS News reports. He was listed among the "Most Wanted" by the Butler County Sheriff's Office and was profiled by America's Most Wanted in 2005, the US Marshals Service said in a news release. The service said that when Riano was arrested in Mexico, he was working as a police officer in his hometown in Oaxaca state.

Riano, 72, was extradited to the US and is being held in the Butler County Jail. He was indicted in February 2005 in connection with the December 2004 shooting of Becarro outside a bar in Hamilton, around 30 miles north of Cincinnati, but fled the country to avoid prosecution, reports the Cincinnati Enquirer. Paul Newton, a former deputy who worked on the case, helped track Riano down after he started a new job at the county prosecutor's office earlier this year, WKRC reports.

Newton says he searched for Riano online and found a Facebook page that said he was working for the Zapotitlan Palmas Police Department. "I'm like, 'My God, there he is!'" Newton says. "A little bit grayer, a little bit older, but it was him." After the local marshal's office worked with American and Mexican federal authorities, Riano was arrested in uniform outside the police station where he worked. WKRC says that when it asked Riano why he became a police officer, he replied, "I wanted to help the people of Mexico." (More fugitive stories.)