Delta Flight Struck by Lightning

A Delta Air Lines flight was about an hour into its journey from Boston to Rome when it was forced to turn back Sunday night—due to a suspected lightning strike. The Airbus 333 landed safely back at Logan Airport, with no injuries reported, USA Today reports. A Delta spokesperson says the decision to turn around was made "out of an abundance of caution after encountering lightning." The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, NBC Boston reports. "We are working to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible, and we apologize for the delay in their travel," the airline's rep added. "The safety of our customers and people remains Delta's most important priority."