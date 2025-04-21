Delta Plane Catches Fire at Orlando Airport

A Delta Air Lines plane with almost 300 people on board caught fire at Orlando International Airport on Monday morning, but the airline says it was safely evacuated with no reports of injuries. The Federal Aviation Authority says an engine caught fire on Flight 1213, bound for Atlanta, as it was pushing back for take-off around 11:15am, reports CBS News . The FAA says passengers were evacuated via the aircraft's emergency slides. Delta says the A330 aircraft was carrying 282 customers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Delta says the fire started in the tailpipe of one of the plane's two engines and crews evacuated the cabin after flames were seen, WPLG reports. "We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience," the airline said in a statement. "Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible." The airport said the fire "was contained and is out." The FAA is investigating. (Earlier this month, a United flight from Denver had to make an emergency landing after a rabbit strike caused an engine fire.)