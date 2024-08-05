Entertainment / Zac Efron Zac Efron 'Healthy' After Swim-Related Hospitalization Actor posts a photo of himself working out, thanks supporters By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Aug 5, 2024 1:30 AM CDT Copied Zac Efron, a cast member in "A Family Affair," poses at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre, Thursday, July 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) It's still not clear exactly what led to Zac Efron's hospitalization after a "swimming incident" at a villa in Spain last week, but the 36-year-old actor appears to be doing just fine now. In his Instagram story Sunday, Efron posted a picture of himself lifting weights atop a yoga ball captioned, "happy and healthy," People reports. He also thanked fans for their "well wishes." A friend of the actor also posted a selfie of the two together in the same location, reports E! News, which notes Efron does not often post on social media. (More Zac Efron stories.) Report an error