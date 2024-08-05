Zac Efron 'Healthy' After Swim-Related Hospitalization

It's still not clear exactly what led to Zac Efron's hospitalization after a "swimming incident" at a villa in Spain last week, but the 36-year-old actor appears to be doing just fine now. In his Instagram story Sunday, Efron posted a picture of himself lifting weights atop a yoga ball captioned, "happy and healthy," People reports. He also thanked fans for their "well wishes." A friend of the actor also posted a selfie of the two together in the same location, reports E! News, which notes Efron does not often post on social media. (More Zac Efron stories.)