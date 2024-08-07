Jamaica Hasn't Had Much to Celebrate This Olympics

The midpoint of the Olympic track meet used to be time for Jamaican sprint stars—Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and all the rest—to catch their breath, recover from their victory parties, then start gearing up for more. This year in Paris, there hasn't been much to celebrate, and there's a sense that it could be years, not days, until the good times start rolling again for the Caribbean nation, the AP reports.
- After Tuesday, which marked the halfway point of the action at the Stade de France, Kishane Thompson's silver in the 100 meters was the only medal the Jamaican team had won on the track. And in a twist hardly anyone on the island could have ever imagined, Jamaica actually had more medals from field events (two) than from sprinting.