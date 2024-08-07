Jamaica Hasn't Had Much to Celebrate This Olympics

Now, track fans await the lineup for Thursday's 4x100 relays. Have the old guard healed enough to compete? Or will the world see the likes of Tia Clayton, 19, who finished seventh in the 100 final; Shashalee Forbes, 28, who finished sixth in the 100 semifinal; and Niesha Burgher, 21, who came in fifth in the 200-meter semifinal? "It's a very young team," says Lanae Tava-Thomas, another relay candidate, who is 23 and finished fifth in the 200-meter semifinal. "We definitely have time to develop. It's going to be a very strong team when we get actually fully developed."