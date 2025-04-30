John Elway's Ex-Agent Dies After Fall From Their Golf Cart

The business partner and former agent of NFL great John Elway died Wednesday of injuries suffered when he fell out of a golf cart being driven by the Hall of Famer. Jeff Sperbeck, 62, hit his head on asphalt on Saturday in a private golfing community in La Quinta, California, TMZ reports. He was placed on life support in a Palm Springs hospital. The death is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, per the Denver Post.