MLB Outfielder Trips, Makes Stunning Catch

Daulton Varsho and his Gold Glove defense are back in the Toronto Blue Jays' outfield. Hours after being activated off the injured list, Varsho turned in a highlight-reel catch at the base of the wall in center field in his season debut. Varsho was retreating to the wall in center on a one-out drive by Boston's Jarren Duran in the fourth inning Tuesday night when he lost his balance as he reached the warning track, falling and rolling over. Able to get back up on one knee—and with his back turned to home plate—Varsho had the presence of mind to stick out his gloved left hand and make a remarkable catch.