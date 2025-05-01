Man Falls 21 Feet at Pittsburgh Pirates Game

A man is in critical condition after falling more than 20 feet at a Pittsburgh Pirates game Wednesday. Witnesses reported seeing the man "tumbling" through the air before landing on the warning track area in right field, NBC News reports. They said it was not clear whether he jumped or fell from the stands, but he reportedly plunged from the 21-foot Clemente Wall during the seventh inning, the AP reports. Emergency responders took him out of the stadium on a stretcher and he was hospitalized, as players appeared shocked, some of them praying, and the crowd went silent.

"Truly hate what happened tonight," Andrew McCutchen, who had just hit a two-run double for the Pirates when the man fell, posted on X after the game. "Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night." Game play was paused, but not officially stopped, during the incident. The Pirates ultimately won 4-3. (Also in Pittsburgh, a fan was killed after falling from an escalator at the city's football stadium.)