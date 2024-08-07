NFL Teams Fined $200K Each After Brawls at Joint Practice

Lions, Giants will face each other in preseason game Thursday
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 7, 2024 12:35 PM CDT
NFL Fines Giants, Lions Over Fights at Practice
Detroit Lions NFL football head coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media before a joint practice with the New York Giants in East Rutherford, NJ, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.   (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)

The New York Giants and the Detroit Lions have been hit with large fines from the NFL for brawling during joint practice sessions in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this week. ESPN reports that there were more than a dozen "scuffles" during practice Monday and Tuesday, despite a warning from the NFL last month that "fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated." The teams—who will face each other Thursday in their preseason opener—have been fined $200,000 each, reports the New York Daily News.

The Detroit Free Press reports that practice was stopped "countless times" on Monday because of clashes between the two sides, who won't face each other in the regular season. A brawl between the New York offense and Detroit defense erupted Tuesday after Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers and Lions safety Kerby Joseph exchanged a shove and punches, the Free Press reports. "It was a heated practice," Nabers said. "Words are being said and stuff like that is going to happen." The Tuesday practice was cut short, but there "didn't seem to be any lingering animosity afterwards," according to ESPN.

(More NFL stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X