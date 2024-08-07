Lawsuit: Crew of 'Doomed Submersible' Experienced 'Terror'

The family of a French explorer who died in last June's high-profile submersible implosion has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $50 million, saying the crew experienced "terror and mental anguish" before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence. Paul-Henri Nargeolet was among five people who died when the Titan submersible imploded during a voyage to the famed Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic in June 2023. No one survived the trip aboard the experimental submersible owned by OceanGate, a company in Washington state that has since suspended operations.
Known as "Mr. Titanic," Nargeolet had visited the Titanic site many times before and was regarded as one of the world's most knowledgeable people about the famous wreck. Attorneys for his estate said in a statement that the "doomed submersible" had a "troubled history," and that OceanGate failed to disclose key facts about the vessel and its durability, the AP reports.
- "The lawsuit further alleges that even though Nargeolet had been designated by OceanGate to be a member of the crew of the vessel, many of the particulars about the vessel's flaws and shortcomings were not disclosed and were purposely concealed," the attorneys, the Buzbee Law Firm of Houston, Texas, said in their statement.
- According to the lawsuit, the Titan "dropped weights" about 90 minutes into its dive, indicating the team had aborted or attempted to abort the dive. "While the exact cause of failure may never be determined, experts agree that the Titan's crew would have realized exactly what was happening," the lawsuit states. "Common sense dictates that the crew were well aware they were going to die, before dying."
- The lawsuit goes on to say: "The crew may well have heard the carbon fiber's crackling noise grow more intense as the weight of the water pressed on Titan's hull. The crew lost communications and perhaps power as well. By experts' reckoning, they would have continued to descend, in full knowledge of the vessel's irreversible failures, experiencing terror and mental anguish prior to the Titan ultimately imploding."
- A spokesperson for OceanGate declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in King County, Washington.
- Tony Buzbee, one of the attorneys on the case, said one of the goals of the lawsuit is to "get answers for the family as to exactly how this happened, who all were involved, and how those involved could allow this to happen."
- Concerns were raised in the aftermath of the disaster about whether the Titan was doomed due to its unconventional design and its creator's refusal to submit to independent checks that are standard in the industry. Its implosion also raised questions about the viability and future of private deep-sea exploration. The US Coast Guard quickly convened a high-level investigation, which is still ongoing. (A key public hearing that is part of the investigation is scheduled to take place in September.)