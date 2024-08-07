Lawsuit: Crew of 'Doomed Submersible' Experienced 'Terror'

The family of a French explorer who died in last June's high-profile submersible implosion has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $50 million, saying the crew experienced "terror and mental anguish" before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence. Paul-Henri Nargeolet was among five people who died when the Titan submersible imploded during a voyage to the famed Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic in June 2023. No one survived the trip aboard the experimental submersible owned by OceanGate, a company in Washington state that has since suspended operations.