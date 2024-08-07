Only Israeli Still Missing From Oct. 7 Attack Is Declared Dead

Ten months on, only one name remained on the list of people missing after the Hamas attack on Israel. That list is now empty. The BBC reports the death of Bilha Yinon, 75, had long been suspected but not confirmed. The home she and her husband shared in Netiv Haasara burned to the ground on Oct. 7. It was known both had been in the house: One of the couple's daughters confirmed her father messaged her to say he and Bilha were in a safe room but that rockets and shooting were audible.