Travis Scott Arrested in Paris

A little over a month after he was arrested following a disturbance with a charter boat crew in Miami, Travis Scott has been arrested again, in Paris. The 33-year-old rapper in town for the Olympics was arrested after an altercation with a security guard at a hotel around 5am local time Friday. The Paris public prosecutor's office said police were called to the Georges V hotel to arrest Scott "for violence against a security guard," who'd allegedly intervened in an altercation between Scott and his own bodyguard, per the AP.
French news outlets describe Scott as intoxicated, per the London Evening Standard. He was also allegedly intoxicated during his arrest in Miami. Hours before Friday's arrest, Scott, born Jacques Webster, had been spotted watching the US beat Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal. (More Travis Scott stories.)