Travis Scott Arrested in Paris

A little over a month after he was arrested following a disturbance with a charter boat crew in Miami, Travis Scott has been arrested again, in Paris. The 33-year-old rapper in town for the Olympics was arrested after an altercation with a security guard at a hotel around 5am local time Friday. The Paris public prosecutor's office said police were called to the Georges V hotel to arrest Scott "for violence against a security guard," who'd allegedly intervened in an altercation between Scott and his own bodyguard, per the AP.