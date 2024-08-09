Travis Scott Arrested in Paris

Rapper allegedly got into a drunken altercation with his bodyguard, then a hotel security guard
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 9, 2024 5:46 AM CDT
Travis Scott Arrested in Paris
Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs' United States game during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France.   (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A little over a month after he was arrested following a disturbance with a charter boat crew in Miami, Travis Scott has been arrested again, in Paris. The 33-year-old rapper in town for the Olympics was arrested after an altercation with a security guard at a hotel around 5am local time Friday. The Paris public prosecutor's office said police were called to the Georges V hotel to arrest Scott "for violence against a security guard," who'd allegedly intervened in an altercation between Scott and his own bodyguard, per the AP.

French news outlets describe Scott as intoxicated, per the London Evening Standard. He was also allegedly intoxicated during his arrest in Miami. Hours before Friday's arrest, Scott, born Jacques Webster, had been spotted watching the US beat Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal. (More Travis Scott stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X