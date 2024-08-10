US Women Top Brazil for Gold

The US women's soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal on Saturday by beating Brazil 1-0 at the Paris Games, touching off a celebration made possible by Mallory Swanson's second-half goal and Alyssa Naeher's clutch saves. It's the team's first gold medal since 2012 and fifth overall, USA Today reports. When the final whistle blew, the winners assembled in a dogpile as "Born in the USA" played in the stadium. The deal was sealed by a one-handed save by Naeher on a header in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The US was undefeated in its first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes. "I'm very emotional. It's been a dream of mine to be in this position," said Hayes, per the AP, whose team was altered by the addition of forwards Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Swanson. "I have to thank my dad because he's the one who pushed me to this point to be able to come and coach an unbelievable group of players that have received me so well and taken on board everything I have asked. They are tremendous people and players and role models."

Swanson scored in the 57th minute on a through ball from Korbin Albert after a long run down the left side. Swanson's right-footed shot beat Brazil keeper Lorena. Brazilian soccer icon Marta entered her last major international final in the 61st minute but was unable to make a difference, per the Athletic. She's been named world player of the year six times, though she's never won a Women's World Cup or an Olympics gold medal. After the match, US players shook hands with Marta, who was in tears. It's the third time the US has defeated Brazil in an Olympics final. The first time was in 2004, when Marta first appeared on Brazil's team.