Mavericks Win Lottery and the Right to Draft Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks beat the odds on Monday night in Chicago, winning the NBA draft lottery drawing along with the opportunity to use their No. 1 pick to choose Duke star Cooper Flagg. With a regular season record of 39-43 record, the Mavericks had a 1.8% chance of selecting first, per the Washington Post . That gave Dallas the fourth-lowest odds for a lottery winner in NBA history, per NBC News . The San Antonio Spurs will pick second.

Dallas had been mocked for trading Luka Doncic in February, but USA Today suggests the Mavericks might now have the last laugh. They'll be adding the 18-year-old Flagg to a roster that includes two former No. 1 picks, Anthony Davis and the injured Kyrie Irving. Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists as a freshman for the Blue Devils. He was named the national player of the year and led Duke to the Final Four. The order for the draft, scheduled for June 25-26 in New York, per the Post: