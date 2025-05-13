Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Now Eligible for Hall of Fame

Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson were reinstated by baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday, making both eligible for the sport's Hall of Fame after their careers were tarnished by sports gambling scandals. Manfred announced Tuesday that he was changing the league's policy on permanent ineligibility, saying bans would expire at death, the AP reports. MLB said 17 individuals had their status changed by the decision, including all eight banned members of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox, former Philadelphia Phillies president Williams D. Cox and former New York Giants outfielder Benny Kauff.