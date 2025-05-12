The Jets Could See NFL History Via a Younger Brother

The New York Jets' rookie minicamp over the weekend featured a potentially history-making storyline: Giovanni Williams, younger brother of Jets stars Quinnen and Quincy Williams, was among those trying to make the team. If he ends up doing so, it's believed that the Williams brothers would become the first trio of siblings on the same roster in the modern NFL, reports the AP.
- Giovanni is an undrafted linebacker out of Division II Miles College in Alabama. "It would mean a lot to me," he said of the possibility of playing with his brothers, per NBC News. "It feels, I'd say, honestly, bittersweet just because living behind them, making my own name, I had to still live behind them," he added.
- Quinnen, a standout defensive tackle, joined the Jets in 2019 as the No. 3 overall draft pick and has since become an All-Pro and multiple-time Pro Bowl selection.
- Quincy, the eldest brother, started his NFL career with Jacksonville and has emerged as a top linebacker since joining the Jets.
- Giovanni's path has been less direct: He started at Texas A&M Kingsville before transferring to Miles. Now, as an undrafted player, he's a long shot to make the team, notes SNY. Still, "I just think it's outstanding that he has a Jets jersey on and both of his brothers are actually here with us, so it's a beautiful story," said coach Aaron Glenn. "He's working his butt off."
(This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy
.)