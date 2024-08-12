Jordan Chiles' Olympic Medal Controversy Takes a Turn

The rollercoaster ride of Jordan Chiles and the Paris Olympics' women's gymnastics floor exercise final continues: After Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal in the event after Romania successfully argued that the US gymnast's coach had filed an appeal to the judges regarding Chiles' score four seconds too late, the United States is now appealing that decision. USA Gymnastics says it has video evidence that Chiles' coach filed her inquiry into Chiles' score—which had to do with the gymnast's difficulty ranking, and resulted in her score being pushed up, boosting her into the third-place spot—well within the one-minute window coaches have to file such inquiries, USA Today reports.

"The time-stamped, video evidence submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday evening shows [coach Cecile] Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score is posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted," USA Gymnastics says in a statement. "The video footage provided was not available to USA Gymnastics prior to the tribunal's decision and thus USAG did not have the opportunity to previously submit it." It's not clear where the video is from, nor is it clear how the inquiry was originally determined to have been submitted four seconds late.

Meanwhile, Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, the current bronze medalist if the decision on Chiles is not reversed, has also weighed in, People reports. "I know what you are feeling, because I've been through the same. But I know you'll come back stronger," she wrote on social media, addressing not just Chiles but another Romanian gymnast, who moved to fifth and fourth places when the medal decision was made. "I hope from deep of my heart that at the next Olympics, all three of us will share [the] same podium. This is my true dream!" (More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)