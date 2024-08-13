7 Reactions to the Trump-Musk Sit-Down

So how did Donald Trump's Monday night sit-down with Elon Musk go, after its start was delayed due to technical glitches? Not all that well, at least according to the reactions published thus far in the mainstream media. A sampling:

USA Today calls it an "unmitigated disaster," starting with the more than 40-minute delay. "It was amateur hour, the last thing a campaign struggling to project competence needed," writes Rex Huppke, who adds that Musk made Trump "look stupid" with his terrible interview skills, doing little other than cheering on a "rambling, babbling" Trump who was "badly slurring his words" and seemed "disoriented."

The Washington Post agrees with the assessment of Musk's interview skills, and says Trump fielded only "softball questions" on "comfortable topics," making the chat little more than a version of a Trump campaign rally.