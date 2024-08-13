Maker of 'Lab-Grown' Meat Challenges Florida Ban

Upside Foods, the manufacturer behind the lawsuit, held a tasting party in Miami before the ban went into effect, plying guests with cultivated chicken tostadas garnished with avocado, chipotle crema and beet sprouts. "This is delicious meat," Upside Foods CEO and founder Uma Valeti said. "And we just fundamentally believe that people should have a choice to choose what they want to put on their plate." Valeti also noted that the meat his company produces is not coming from a lab but from a facility more closely resembling a brewery or a dairy processing plant.