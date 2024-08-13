Former House Majority Leader Is Recovering From Stroke

Rep. Steny Hoyer, the longest-serving House Democrat, has had a "mild" stroke but is recovering well, his office said in a statement Tuesday. Spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin said the 85-year-old "has no lingering symptoms" and "expects to resume his normal schedule next week," the Hill reports. On Sunday night, Hoyer "experienced a mild ischemic stroke and sought medical treatment," Mulkerrin said. "Mr. Hoyer's wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team."