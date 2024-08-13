Former House Majority Leader Is Recovering From Stroke

Rep. Steny Hoyer, the longest-serving House Democrat, has had a "mild" stroke but is recovering well, his office said in a statement Tuesday. Spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin said the 85-year-old "has no lingering symptoms" and "expects to resume his normal schedule next week," the Hill reports. On Sunday night, Hoyer "experienced a mild ischemic stroke and sought medical treatment," Mulkerrin said. "Mr. Hoyer's wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team."
The former House majority leader was one of the most senior Democrats in the chamber for decades until he stepped aside in early 2023. He still serves as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, reports Axios. Hoyer has represented Maryland's 5th District since 1981 and is seeking a 24th term in this year's election. (More Steny Hoyer stories.)