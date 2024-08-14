When You're the Meta CEO, You Can Do Weird Things Like This

What do you get for the woman who has everything? If you're Mark Zuckerberg, you commission a statue of her in the style of the ancient Romans. That's what the Meta CEO had done for spouse Priscilla Chan, as announced Tuesday on social media, with a photo showing off the odd lawn ornament. "Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," the 40-year-old Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram , showing Chan, 39, in front of her larger-than-life likeness, seen draped in "a wind-blown silver garment," per People .

In the photo, a robed Chan is seen sipping from a coffee mug that the Daily Beast notes "appears to be the same color theme of the statue" she's standing in front of—a vibrant blue-green. Chan also shared the photo as an Instagram story, writing as her caption: "You can't miss me!" It's not clear what spurred the dad of three to honor Chan in this way, but People cites a National Museums Liverpool blog post on Roman sculptures that notes how statues and busts were used back in the day "to honor the dead, to remember the ancestors, or to refer to significant relatives and to make meaningful associations."

Public reaction on Zuckerberg's unusual tribute by artist Daniel Arsham has been mixed, per Indy100. "I love this appreciation for your wife," one commenter noted under the Instagram post, while another gushed, "Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you." Others called the statue/Chan "a goddess," while someone simply posted the cryptic warning: "Husbands everywhere are shaking." (More Mark Zuckerberg stories.)