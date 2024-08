New York is known as the city that never sleeps, but extreme heat is making that title more accurate in Las Vegas. In an interactive story, the New York Times explores how temperatures at night aren't dropping as much in the past—during a record stretch in July, overnight temperatures remained in the 90s, notes NBC News—and why it's dangerous. "Everybody looks at the high temperatures, but the overnight lows kind of sneak up on you," meteorologist Matt Woods tells the Times.