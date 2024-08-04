Lifting the Veil on Trump's Biggest Donor

Timothy Mellon has the unique claim to being the single biggest backer of two rival presidential candidates in the same race, reports the New York Times. The 81-year-old has pumped $75 million into Donald Trump's campaign and $25 million into Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s. But despite his willingness to offer up the big bucks, relatively little is known about Mellon, who often surprises campaigns with record funding. The Times describes him as a "reclusive heir" to the Mellon industrial fortune as it attempts to peel back some of the mystery behind who he is and what may be motivating him. Some highlights of what they uncovered through interviews, his own memoir, and court filings: