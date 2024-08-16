Matthew Perry's Family Responds After Arrests Made

Loved ones are grateful to law enforcement, 'heartbroken'
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 16, 2024 12:48 AM CDT
Matthew Perry's family is responding to the arrests made in connection with the actor's death last October at age 54. "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously," reads the statement from the Morrison family. Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison is Perry's stepfather, and has been married to Perry's mother Suzanne since 1981. He is the father of four of Matthew Perry's half-siblings. "We look forward to justice taking its course and we're grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew's death. We're hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message," the statement concludes.

Morrison had previously spoken out on his stepson's death on a podcast episode with Hoda Kotb, USA Today and E! News report. Of Perry and his mother, Morrison said, "Towards the end of his life, they were closer than I'd seen them for decades, texting each other constantly and sharing things with her that most middle-aged men don't share with their mothers." Morrison added that Perry "was happy, and he said so. And he hadn't said that for a long time, and so that is a source of comfort, but also, he didn't get to have his third act. And that's not fair." (The two doctors charged in Perry's death mocked him in text messages.)

