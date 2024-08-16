Trump Talks Kamala Harris, Cheerios at Press Conference

Donald Trump said Thursday he thinks he's "entitled to personal attacks" on his Democratic rival, adding he's "very angry" at Vice President Kamala Harris and questioning her intelligence, the AP reports. Trump was asked during a news conference whether his campaign needs more discipline as he faces a Democratic ticket newly energized since Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the party's presidential candidate. "As far as the personal attacks, I'm very angry at her because of what she's done to the country. I'm very angry at her that she would weaponize the justice system against me and other people, very angry at her. I think I'm entitled to personal attacks," Trump said at his New Jersey golf club, where he invited reporters in his quest to saddle Harris with Biden's unpopular economic record.