Indiana Jones Artifact Goes for $630K at Auction

A brown felt fedora worn by Harrison Ford—and his stunt double—in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has a new owner. The hat sold for $630,000 at auction in Los Angeles on Thursday, the BBC reports. The makeup residue on the sweatband, which could have been left by Ford or Dean Ferrandini, was included. More impressive, the hat's inside lining has the gold-monogrammed initials "IJ." The fedora makes an early appearance in the second installment of the film series when Jones and others bail from a crashing plane, using an inflatable raft, then slide down a mountainside. At one point in the 1984 film, Jones risks his life to recover the hat.