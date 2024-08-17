Biden, Democrats Plan Send-Off at Convention

President Biden will give the keynote address Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, making a symbolic handoff to Vice President Kamala Harris and pressing the case for what he says is the threat to the country if Donald Trump returns to the White House. Four weeks ago, Biden ended his bid for reelection as his party descended into a crisis of confidence over his chances against the Republican nominee after a devastating performance in their June debate. Now, Biden is set to receive a rousing welcome from many of the same officials who were itching for him to exit the race, the AP reports.

Biden's aides said the president will deliver his argument for why Harris must replace him and defeat Trump, whom he says is a threat to democracy. Biden will also play up popular accomplishments before he steps out of the spotlight for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to take center stage the rest of the week, the aides said. Biden was greeted by chants of "Thank you, Joe!" on Thursday when he appeared with Harris in Maryland, and aides said he was pleased by the consolidation in the party behind Harris. Biden endorsed Harris minutes after ending his campaign, helping orchestrate a near-seamless handoff of his political operation to his vice president and avoiding a contentious fight in Chicago.

While Biden is no longer on the ticket, his influence will be felt in Chicago, albeit in a far smaller role than had he remained the nominee. Speakers are expected to make reference to Biden's accomplishments, including helping lead the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic and winning passage of major infrastructure, climate, and health care investments. Harris has used Biden's policies as the foundation of her own policy plans. First lady Jill Biden and other family members will be in the arena for his speech, which will serve as a coda to his 50 years in Democratic politics. Harris was expected to attend that night. Biden was not scheduled to be at the convention when Harris speaks in the prime spot on Thursday evening.