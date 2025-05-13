Rapper Tory Lanez Stabbed in Prison

Tory Lanez, the rapper currently behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, was stabbed in the prison yard Monday morning, a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation rep says. Lanez was attacked by a fellow prisoner at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi and was taken to the hospital, TMZ reports. A message posted to his Instagram account Monday night says he was stabbed 14 times (in the back, torso, back of the head, and side of his face) and that both his lungs collapsed, but that he is now breathing on his own after initially being placed on a breathing apparatus, the AP reports.

"Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through," the post says. "He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support." The motive for the attack is unclear. Lanez's lawyers are appealing his 10-year sentence for the shooting, and in the most recent development in the case, a judge issued a protective order ordering Lanez not to contact Megan Thee Stallion through 2030 after she alleged he was using surrogates to harass her even from behind bars. Last week, he promised a new album would be released soon. (More Tory Lanez stories.)