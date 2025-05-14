Halle Berry Had to Switch Outfits at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival announced a new dress code a day before Tuesday's opening night—and Halle Berry was among those who had to switch outfits at short notice. Berry, who is serving on this year's competition jury, said her original outfit violated the rule on "voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train," not the ban on nudity on the red carpet, Variety reports. "I had an amazing dress by Gupta that I cannot wear tonight because it's too big of a train," she said Tuesday. "I'm not going to break the rules. The nudity part is also probably a good rule."