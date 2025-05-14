Halle Berry Had to Switch Outfits at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival announced a new dress code a day before Tuesday's opening night—and Halle Berry was among those who had to switch outfits at short notice. Berry, who is serving on this year's competition jury, said her original outfit violated the rule on "voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train," not the ban on nudity on the red carpet, Variety reports. "I had an amazing dress by Gupta that I cannot wear tonight because it's too big of a train," she said Tuesday. "I'm not going to break the rules. The nudity part is also probably a good rule."
The rules released Monday stated that "for decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival." Sheer dresses and other daring outfits have long been seen at Cannes and the announcement caused what the New York Times calls a "crisis in the fashion-film industrial complex." Jury president Juliette Binoche said Tuesday that she welcomed another change, a rule making it clear that high heels are not required. "On the heel side, I think it's a very good idea, by experience," she said, per Reuters. (More Cannes Film Festival stories.)