Halle Bailey Gets Restraining Order Against Ex

A Los Angeles judge has issued a restraining order to Halle Bailey, star of Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, following allegations of repeated abuse by her ex-boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., better known as DDG. The court order, granted Tuesday, requires DDG to stay away from Bailey and their 17-month-old son, Halo, ahead of a hearing scheduled for June 6, the AP reports.

In court filings, Bailey claimed that Granberry has been physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive throughout and beyond their relationship, which lasted from 2022 until their breakup last year. She described several alleged incidents, including a January altercation in which she said Granberry physically assaulted her while she tried to buckle their son into a car seat for a visit with his father, resulting in a chipped tooth, TMZ reports. Bailey provided photographs of her injuries in support of her filing.

Bailey also described an incident in March in which Granberry allegedly entered her home without permission, sent her a threatening message, and later smashed her Ring camera during a confrontation. According to Bailey, she filed a police report after Granberry took her phone and shut a car door on her while she was holding their son.

story continues below

Additionally, Bailey requested that Granberry be barred from using his social media platforms to incite his millions of followers against her, stating that she has been subjected to online threats and harassment as a result. The judge also prohibited Granberry from possessing any weapons. The restraining order could be extended for up to five years at the June hearing. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)