Entertainment / Sean Combs 5 Takeaways From Day One of the Diddy Trial Rapper's daughters walk out as testimony gets graphic By Evann Gastillo Posted May 13, 2025 1:00 AM CDT Copied Sean Diddy Combs, center, motions a heart sign to his family in attendance as he is escorted out of lock-up by US Marshals, on the first day of trial, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) The sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs began Monday, and the music mogul—who seems to have adopted a "gentler" look for the trial—was spotted reading a Bible in the courtroom before opening statements began, sources tell TMZ. A few takeaways from day one: A family affair: The rapper had a lot of family in attendance, including his mother and a number of his kids, and People reports that three of his daughters left the courtroom during graphic testimony from a male sex worker. Graphic testimony: As for that testimony, the male escort said he was paid by Diddy's ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, have sex with her while Combs watched and pleasured himself. The escort also said he saw Combs treating Ventura violently. More testimony about Ventura: A hotel security guard also took the witness stand to testify about the 2016 incident in which Combs was caught on surveillance video attacking Ventura, but she did not testify herself Monday. She is expected to take the stand eventually, CBS News reports. The other main accuser: The prosecution said a woman identified only as "Jane" is the other main accuser they will focus on. She says the rapper forced her into dayslong "Freak Offs" during which she had to remain awake for days, and forced her to take drugs, CNN reports. The rapper's defense: Much was said regarding alleged physical abuse, and Diddy's legal team acknowledged that Combs is a "complicated man" who "has a bad temper" that can get out of control. But, they said in the opening statement, "He's not charged with being 'mean' or a 'jerk,'" and "domestic violence is not sex trafficking." They told jurors all the women involved consented to their interactions with Combs, and said, "You are not here to judge him and his sexual preferences."