Cops: Son Shoots Father Over 'Smelly Feet' Argument

Police in Iowa say an adult son nearly took his father's life over an argument about smelly feet, reports KWQC. David Carpenter, a 48-year-old resident of Burlington, is jailed and charged with attempted murder. Police say he called them to report he had shot his father in the face, and officers found the older man, identified as William Carpenter, in the house, per KCCI. He was taken to the hospital with wounds that were not described as life-threatening. Both men told police that argument began over what William Carpenter terms "David's stinky feet."