10-Year-Old Quintuplets Killed in Gaza Strike

Israeli strikes across Gaza killed 29 people including young quintuplets overnight and into Sunday, health officials said, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to try to seal a ceasefire deal that could help ease soaring regional tensions, the AP reports. The latest Israeli bombardment included a strike on a home in Deir al-Balah that killed a woman and her six children, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. An Associated Press reporter there counted the bodies. Mohammed Awad Khatab, the children's grandfather, said his daughter was a teacher, and the youngest child was 18 months. The others were 10-year-old quintuplets, the hospital said. "The six children have become body parts. They were placed in a single bag," Khatab told reporters. "What did they do? Did they kill any of the Jews? ... Will this provide security to Israel?"