After 5-Story Fall, Actor Returns Home

Mamie Laverock, an actor who appeared in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, is back home more than three months after she was critically injured in a fall from a hospital balcony. Laverock suffered a "medical emergency" in May, according to a GoFundMe page. Weeks later, on May 26, she was undergoing intensive treatment at a hospital in British Columbia when she was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories" and was placed on life support, according to her parents. "Her body has been shattered," the couple wrote in a June update on the GoFundMe page, per Fox News.