After 5-Story Fall, Actor Returns Home

Mamie Laverock, an actor who appeared in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, is back home more than three months after she was critically injured in a fall from a hospital balcony. Laverock suffered a "medical emergency" in May, according to a GoFundMe page. Weeks later, on May 26, she was undergoing intensive treatment at a hospital in British Columbia when she was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories" and was placed on life support, according to her parents. "Her body has been shattered," the couple wrote in a June update on the GoFundMe page, per Fox News.
Laverock was seen taking her first steps since the accident in a video shared on her Facebook page at the start of this month, showing she was making progress after numerous surgeries, per Fox. Another video shared Monday showed Laverock being delivered home by ambulance. "Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie," read the caption of another post, showing photos of a welcome banner and cake. "She's still severely injured, but we will take care of her privately," reads a comment on the page, per Fox. Laverock appeared as Rosaleen Sullivan on three seasons of When Calls the Heart. She also appeared in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events and 2012's This Means War, starring Reese Witherspoon. (More actor stories.)